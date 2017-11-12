At Beirut marathon, Lebanese call for PM to return
BEIRUT — Runners taking part in Lebanon's annual marathon are urging Prime Minister Saad Hariri to return home after he resigned under mysterious circumstances during a visit to Saudi Arabia.
Hariri, a close Saudi ally, unexpectedly announced his resignation a week ago in a pre-recorded message broadcast on Saudi TV. Many Lebanese suspect he was placed under house arrest as part of a Saudi plan to wreck a coalition government he had formed with Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia has stepped up its rhetoric against Hezbollah and its patron, Iran, in recent days.