Atlanta cybercrime experts investigating Equifax hack

ATLANTA — Attacks launched by cybercriminals wreak havoc and cause disruption as more of everyday life moves online.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta has worked hand-in-hand with the local FBI office to prosecute a number of high-profile cybercrime cases. They're currently investigating the breach at Atlanta-based Equifax, which exposed the personal information of 145 million Americans.

The U.S. attorney's office and the FBI both declined to talk about Equif axe . But they were willing to provide some insight into the challenges of fighting cybercrime.