Atlanta cybercrime experts investigating Equifax hack
ATLANTA — Attacks launched by cybercriminals wreak havoc and cause disruption as more of everyday life moves online.
The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta has worked hand-in-hand with the local FBI office to prosecute a number of high-profile cybercrime cases. They're currently investigating the breach at Atlanta-based Equifax, which exposed the personal information of 145 million Americans.
Identifying who's responsible for a cyberattack is the first hurdle since cybercriminals use aliases and operate in invitation-only online criminal forums. They often operate from countries that won't extradite to the U.S. making arrests difficult.