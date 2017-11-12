Australia to invite court to disqualify opposition lawmakers
CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government says it will invite a court to disqualify at least two opposition lawmakers from Parliament for being dual nationals in a deepening citizenship crisis that threatens the administration's grip on power.
The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing two seats at
Senior minister Chris Pyne on Monday called on at least two opposition lawmakers to follow Alexander's example by quitting over questions surrounding their citizenship.
If they refused, Pyne said his coalition would get the House of Representatives to refer them to the High Court to rule whether they were eligible.
Australia is rare if not unique in the world in banning dual nationals from sitting in Parliament.
