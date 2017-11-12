Biden on 2020: 'Not sure it's the appropriate thing' to do
WASHINGTON — Former
Biden ran for president in 1988 and 2008. As far as another bid, he says, "I'm just not sure it's the appropriate thing for me to do."
His comments come in an interview with Snapchat's Good Luck America set to be released Tuesday morning. It's one of Biden's first on-camera interviews since leaving office in January.
In the interview, Biden says, "We gotta turn this ship around" and adds that "I'd much prefer to be helping someone turn it around than being the guy trying to turn it around."
