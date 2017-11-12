French ferry catches fire, makes emergency stop on Mallorca

MALLORCA, Spain — Spanish authorities say a fire broke out on a ferry in the Mediterranean Sea after it left the French port of Marseille, forcing it to make an emergency stop on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Emergency services on Mallorca say three ferry passengers were taken to a hospital and another 26 people were treated on site for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Private news agency Europa Press reports the ferry was heading to Algeria when the fire brought out.