Hat-tossing Mary Tyler Moore statue back at Minneapolis site
MINNEAPOLIS — A statue of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air is back at its familiar spot in downtown Minneapolis.
A bronze statue of the Emmy-winning star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was returned Saturday to its original location at Nicollet Mall. The life-sized statue, along with other public art, had been removed during a $50 million mall reconstruction project.
After being temporarily in storage, the statue was set up in the city's visitor information
Moore died in January at age 80. Gwendolyn Gillen, a Wisconsin artist who created the Moore statue, died two days later at age 76.
