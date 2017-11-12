Hat-tossing Mary Tyler Moore statue back at Minneapolis site

MINNEAPOLIS — A statue of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air is back at its familiar spot in downtown Minneapolis.

A bronze statue of the Emmy-winning star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was returned Saturday to its original location at Nicollet Mall. The life-sized statue, along with other public art, had been removed during a $50 million mall reconstruction project.

After being temporarily in storage, the statue was set up in the city's visitor information centre nearby. A hat was available for visitors to toss alongside the statue, which depicts Moore in the opening credits of her popular 1970s TV sitcom set in Minneapolis.