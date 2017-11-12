In Florida, all eyes on Puerto Rican voters after Maria

MIAMI — The arrival of more than than 130,000 Puerto Ricans in Florida since Hurricane Maria has some officials anticipating a political shakeup in a battleground state dominated by the Republican party.

Both parties are actively courting new arrivals to Florida, which President Donald Trump won last year by 112,000 votes out of 9.6 million cast.

Many Puerto Ricans have expressed outrage over Trump's handling of the storm but have applauded efforts by Republican Gov. Rick Scott to welcome them.