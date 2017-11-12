Iraqi military helicopter crashes, 7-member crew killed

BAGHDAD — Iraq's
Defence
Ministry says a military helicopter has crashed during a training exercise, killing all seven crew members on board.
The statement says the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crashed Sunday morning in the central Wasit province. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
The province is located about 100 miles (160
kilometres
) southeast of Baghdad, far from the front lines of the war with the Islamic State group. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have driven the extremists from nearly all the territory they once controlled, with some fighting still underway near the western border with Syria.