Iraqi military helicopter crashes, 7-member crew killed

The statement says the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crashed Sunday morning in the central Wasit province. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The province is located about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) southeast of Baghdad, far from the front lines of the war with the Islamic State group. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have driven the extremists from nearly all the territory they once controlled, with some fighting still underway near the western border with Syria.