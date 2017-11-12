Lawsuit seeks new recourse against for-profit college fraud

WASHINGTON — Two women who claim they were defrauded by a for-profit college are suing the Education Department and a private loan servicer.

Their attorneys say the case could provide a new legal remedy for tens of thousands of students frustrated with the department's inaction on claims seeking loan forgiveness.

The lawsuit, filed Sunday in federal court in New York, comes as the department begins work this week rewriting Obama administration rules.

Those rules were designed to boost protections for students defrauded by their schools.