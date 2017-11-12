Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes capital
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has shaken Costa Rica, knocking items from shelves and sending people rushing outside in panic.
There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was
Matt Hogan was at home in Punta Uvita, about a 90-minute drive down the coast from the epicenter when the earthquake hit around 8:30 p.m. Sunday He says the shaking whipped up two-foot waves in his swimming pool and knocked over glasses and containers in the kitchen.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader
-
'Hail Mary pass': Vote that could end Ontario college strike starts Tuesday
-
Nova Scotia judge rules that cancelled university football game should proceed
-
Cancellation leaves buyers of pre-construction condos priced out of market