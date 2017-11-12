Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes capital

MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has shaken Costa Rica, knocking items from shelves and sending people rushing outside in panic.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centred along Costa Rica's Pacific Coast about 10 miles (15 kilometres ) southeast of Jaco, which is about 60 (100 kilometres ) miles southwest of the capital of San Jose. The quake was at a depth of about 12 miles (20 kilometres ).