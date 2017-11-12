Official: 13 drown as overloaded boat capsizes in India

HYDERABAD, India — A government official says a crowded boat has capsized in the Krishna river in India and at least 13 people have drowned.

Andhra Pradesh state Home Minister N. Chinnarajappa says 20 people swam to safety or were rescued by villagers on Sunday in Krishna district.

Thirty-eight people were on board the ferry at the time of the accident, Chinnarajappa told reporters.

Police and workers from the National Disaster Relief Force were searching for those missing after the accident.

The area is nearly 275 kilometres (170 miles) southeast of Hyderabad, the state capital.

The state government ordered an inquiry into the accident.