Partisan divide grows in US states, with mixed results
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Recent Democratic victories in New Jersey and Washington mean that two-thirds of all state governments now will be fully controlled by either Democrats or Republicans.
The percentage of states with single-party governance has risen significantly since reaching a low of 37
The last time there was such a sustained period of unified party government was during the post-World War II era.
Yet recent history shows that control of the governor's office and both legislative chambers hasn't always translated into success.
Some Republican or Democratic majorities have splintered between moderates and more hard-core ideologues.