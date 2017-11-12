Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting in a New Orleans neighbourhood .

New Orleans Police said in an emailed statement that the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in an area where a large crowd gathered. Police say five males and a woman were found on the street and sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds to the body.

The Advocate reports that some people said a funeral party was being held.

Police say a male died at the scene. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.

Police say one person of interest is in custody.