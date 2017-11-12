Police: Livery cab driver hit with hockey stick before death

New York City police say a livery cab driver died when an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick and the driver crashed the car.

Police say the 68-year-old Toyota Camry livery cab driver was hit in the head by the pedestrian late Saturday while he was stopped at West 20th Street and 11th Avenue in Manhattan.

The man returned to his vehicle, drove for about 10 blocks and then struck a median shortly before midnight.

He was identified as Richard Tolk. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the pedestrian who struck the driver fled on foot and has not been identified. He is said to be in his late 30s.

