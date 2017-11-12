Proposal would protect clam, worm harvest around Acadia

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation says legislation is necessary to ensure clam and worm harvesters are allowed to keep plying their trade near Acadia National Park.

Sen. Angus King, an independent, and Susan Collins, a Republican, are introducing the bill in the U.S. Senate. They say generations of clam and worm harvesters have made their living on Acadia flats, and the government must allow them to keep doing so.

The senators say clam and worm harvesters have raised concerns that they wouldn't be able to continue their work due to enforcement from the National Park Service. Their bill would make sure the harvest will be protected in the future.