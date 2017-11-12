News / World

Saints at Bills is the only matchup of winning teams

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hands off in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans. The Saints have won six straight and feature a dynamic Brees-led offense that ranks second in the NFL in yards gained. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

Who would've thought the Week 10 schedule would feature just one matchup between two teams with winning records.

And surprise, surprise, it's the Buffalo Bills (5-3) hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-2).

Despite an off-season overhaul, Buffalo has matched its best start during its 17-season playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. The Bills haven't been 6-3 or better since 1999, and are 4-0 at home.

The Saints have won six straight and are a victory short of matching their longest winning streak since 2011. New Orleans has a chance to open 7-2 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history, and first since 2013.

