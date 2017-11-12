Schwarzenegger calls on climate activists to change methods

BONN, Germany — Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution.

Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord.

He said: "It's time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution."

Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for "missing the point" with its messaging on global warming.

He said: "People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising."