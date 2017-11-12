Small plane crashes in south-central Kentucky, 4 killed

GLASGOW, Ky. — A small plane crashed about 80 miles from its destination in south-central Kentucky on Sunday, killing four people on board, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow at 2:21 p.m. CT. The FAA said the plane was heading to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset west of Glasgow. The statement didn't say where the plane was coming from.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges tells the Bowling Green Daily News that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Bowling Green. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

Part of the plane was lodged between large branches in a tree and debris was scattered at least 200 feet, Hodges said.

First responders had to be lowered by ropes down an earthen embankment to mark evidence for the investigation.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says NTSB investigators planned to arrive at the site on Monday.