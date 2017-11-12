Southeast Asia nations to start talks with China on sea code

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian leaders are to announce the start of negotiations with China on a so-called "code of conduct" in the disputed South China Sea in what they regard as a milestone but some experts dismiss as a non-starter.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will also sign an accord aiming to protect migrant workers from the poverty-wracked region during a two-day summit that opened Monday in Manila, according to a draft of a post-summit communique seen by The Associated Press.