Spain rescues 276 migrants crossing perilous Mediterranean

MADRID — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 276 migrants from seven different boats attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea.

The service says all the boats were intercepted by rescue craft Saturday in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar after they had set sail from North African shores. The service said there were no confirmed causalities.

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants each year try to cross the Mediterranean to seek a better life in Europe. Thousands drown each year in the attempt.