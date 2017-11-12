'Stealth' Turkish businessman a no-show for trial this month
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A Turkish businessman whose criminal case became a controversy at the highest levels of U.S. and Turkish government probably won't make it to trial.
Even a co-defendant's lawyer labeled Reza Zarrab the "stealth" defendant after he skipped a pretrial conference three weeks before his trial was to begin on charges he violated U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Prosecutors and the judge made no mention of him. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, declined comment.
Now, the Federal Bureau of Prisons
It's also unclear if any resolution has resulted from attempts at a diplomatic solution by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) and ex-Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A Syrian man gave $120,000 to Canada to migrate here. Then he died. Now his family is out of luck
-
Cancellation leaves buyers of pre-construction condos priced out of market
-
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandal
-
Who's a Nova Scotian millionaire? Winning lottery ticket worth $1,000,000