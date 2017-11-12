The Latest: 7 shot at Indiana nightclub; most victims stable

GARY, Ind. — The Latest on nightclub shooting in Gary, Indiana (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Authorities say seven people have been hurt in an early morning shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana.

Detective Sgt. William Fazekas described most victims in the Sunday morning shooting in the northern Indiana city as being in stable condition. However, he said one victim was taken to a Chicago hospital with more serious injuries.

Police found four male and three female victims at Dirtty's Jazz and Blues Club. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Fazekas said one man involved in the shooting is in custody and officers are seeking another.

___

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say seven people have been shot and one man is in custody in a single incident in Gary, Indiana.

There was no immediate information about the victims' conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated and believe two men are responsible. Officers tell the Chicago Tribune that one man is in custody and they are seeking another.

___

Noon

Authorities say seven people have been shot in a single incident in Gary.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.