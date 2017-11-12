The Latest: Moore uses sex claims to raise money

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the debate over Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, who faces allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year old girl decades ago. (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore is trying to raise money for his U.S. Senate race on allegations he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his early 30s.

Moore wrote in his fundraising pitch that "the vicious and sleazy attacks against me are growing more vicious by the minute." He told supporters that he's counting on them to stand with him by "chipping in a donation,"

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on Dec. 12

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations in the Post story.

___

1:25 p.m.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the race following allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Speaking on NBC, Toomey says because the "accusations have more credibility than the denial, I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." The Pennsylvania senator says Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, should be considered as a write-in candidate to run against him.

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.