The Latest: Texas town holds 1st service since church attack

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The Latest on the Texas town recovering from last weekend's mass shooting at a church (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Organizers have set up hundreds of folding chairs under a large white tent on the baseball field in Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since last weekend's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

The front three rows are reserved for First Baptist Church members and their families, as a steady rain falls on the tarp roof while church-goers slowly file in. Some are hugging and others are praying or sitting quietly.

People from other churches have dropped off handmade presents such as prayer cloths and tiny wooden crosses and mental health organizations have provided tissues and brought therapy dogs to the service.