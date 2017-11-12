Toomey: Roy Moore should step aside over sex allegations

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the race following allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Speaking on NBC, Toomey says because the "accusations have more credibility than the denial, I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." The Pennsylvania senator says Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, should be considered as a write-in candidate to run against him.

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.