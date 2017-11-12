Water world: Dutch flood expertise is big export business
SPAKENBURG, Netherlands — On a calm, clear morning, historic wooden fishing boats float tranquilly on the glassy waters of the Dutch
These days, an innovative new self-raising dike protects the village on the edge of Eemmeer Lake, 50
It's just the latest example of Dutch ingenuity and planning in this low-lying nation's constant battle with water — and increasingly, technology like it is becoming a lucrative Dutch export.
"We live here in a very vulnerable place," said Roeland Hillen, director of the Dutch Flood Protection Program. "We have to adapt to survive."
That message resonates with many other flood-prone countries now attending climate change talks in Bonn, where delegates from some 195 nations have gathered to discuss rules for implementing the 2015 Paris climate accord. The meeting in the former German capital, which runs until Friday, is being presided over by Fiji, one of the many small island nations threatened by rising sea levels.
"We will feel the impact of climate change all over the world most profoundly through water," said Henk Ovink, the Netherlands' Special Envoy for International Water Affairs, who is at the Bonn conference.
The Dutch government teamed up earlier this year with Japan and the U. N. Environment Program to create a Global Center of Excellence on Climate Adaptation in the Netherlands that will be formally launched Tuesday on the sidelines of the Bonn conference.
Housing the water expertise
The Dutch government earmarks 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) per year to keep up its
But while the costs are high, expertise and technology developed by the Dutch are becoming increasingly valuable commodities. Annual exports of Dutch water technology and expertise have doubled since 2000 to just under 8 billion euros ($9.3 billion) a year.
"Water is an asset and a threat," said Ovink.
Recent contracts involving Dutch companies include Netherlands-based Arcadis being selected as part of a consortium involved in a 10-year "seawall resiliency project" to strengthen a century-old San Francisco
Back in Spakenburg, experts say the self-raising dike is a good example not only of new techniques for holding back rising tides, but also how to integrate such barriers in spatial planning. Sinking the wall into the sidewalk means that it does not spoil views of the picturesque
Ovink stresses that it is just one of a multitude of
"There is no (single) fix," he said. "It's a culture of living with water."