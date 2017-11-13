1 killed, several hurt by falling trees in Washington storm
SEATTLE — Falling trees have killed one person and injured others as high winds and rain swept through western Washington Monday, authorities said.
The King County Sheriff's Office says a tree fell on a car in Renton Monday evening, killing one person and critically injuring another.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old girl was inside a mobile home when a tree came through the roof in Port Orchard. The sheriff's office says she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities say another woman was taken to a hospital after her car was hit by a tree near Bellevue.
Over 180,000 customers had lost power in the region as of Monday evening.
The National Weather Service weather service issued a high wind warning Monday and said many areas were seeing gusts topping 60 mph (97 kph) with even stronger winds on the coast and in north-central and northeastern Washington.