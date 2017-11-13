2 Central American migrants shot to death in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican immigration officials say an armed gang killed two Central American migrants and wounded at least one in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The immigration agency says a group of about 40 migrants was travelling on a rural road when attackers in a vehicle tried to stop them.

Officials say that when the pursuers failed to catch the migrants, they opened fire, killing a 10-year-old and an adult. The agency said Monday that a woman suffered three gunshot wounds and was being treated at a hospital.

All the victims were apparently from Honduras or Guatemala.