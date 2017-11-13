2 stabbed at Minnesota's Mall of America; man in custody

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A stabbing at one of the nation's largest malls has left two people injured and shoppers who were waiting to see Santa Claus shocked following what police call an "interrupted theft."

Police say the incident happened Sunday evening in the dressing room area of the Mall of America's Macy's. Police say one victim was stabbed after confronting a man attempting to steal his belongings from the dressing room. The second victim was stabbed after intervening.

A 20-year-old man is in custody. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.