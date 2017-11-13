2 wheels good, 4 wheels bad? ATV owners protest in Greece
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Hundreds of four-wheel motorbike owners, most from Greek holiday resorts, have blocked traffic outside the country's Transport Ministry to protest a proposed vehicle ban.
The bikes, also known as all-terrain vehicles, ATVs, or quad-bikes, are popular among tourists on Crete, Zakynthos and other Greek islands, and are often seen as a safer option than motorbikes.
But new traffic code regulations set to take effect next year would limit the use of ATVs, prompting fears among rental business owners that they will lose their investment and go out of business.
Many of the protesters, who staged the rally during a Monday morning downpour,
Zakynthos business owner Yiannis Liveris said: "We got our plates and vehicle licenses legally. Now they are taking that away. Why?"
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
A Syrian man gave $120,000 to Canada to migrate here. Then he died. Now his family is out of luck
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Halifax council to debate code of conduct, one councillor's alleged breach