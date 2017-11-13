Activists: Airstrike on rebel-held Syrian town kills 21

BEIRUT — An airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in northern Syria on Monday killed at least 21 people, activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were three strikes on a market in Atareb in the opposition-held countryside outside Aleppo on Monday. Aleppo, Syria's largest city, is controlled by the government.

Atareb has been subject to Russian and Syrian government airstrikes since 2015. It has become home to tens of thousands of people displaced by fighting in nearby areas.

Images from the town published by the activist-run Thiqa news agency showed rescuers and civilians pulling out victims and limbs from mounds of rubble stretching several storefronts long. The agency said at least 43 people were killed and 70 wounded.

The Observatory said 21 civilians were killed, among them five children and three women. It send tens more were severely wounded.

Atareb and the opposition-held countryside in northwest Syria is supposed to be protected by a "de-escalation agreement" brokered in May by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. The agreement is regularly violated.