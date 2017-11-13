Aussie Parliament loses 8th legislator in citizenship crisis

CANBERRA, Australia — An independent Australian senator who is British by descent has become the eighth lawmaker to leave Parliament in recent months over a 116-year-old constitutional ban on dual nationals running for office that threatens to bring down the government.

Jacqui Lambie tearfully resigned Tuesday, a day after the Senate set a Dec. 1 deadline for Australia-born senators to provide documented evidence that they had not inherited the citizenship of an immigrant parent or grandparent.

The conservative coalition could lose two seats in byelections next month after lawmaker John Alexander resigned from Parliament last week because he was likely British.