Aussie Parliament loses 8th legislator in citizenship crisis
CANBERRA, Australia — An independent Australian senator who is British by descent has become the eighth lawmaker to leave Parliament in recent months over a 116-year-old
Jacqui Lambie tearfully resigned Tuesday, a day after the Senate set a Dec. 1 deadline for Australia-born senators to provide documented evidence that they had not inherited the citizenship of an immigrant parent or grandparent.
The conservative coalition could lose two seats in
Kristina Keneally, a Las Vegas-born former New South Wales state premier, has announced she will run for Alexander's seat, having renounced her U.S. citizenship.