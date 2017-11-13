Barbecue ministry raises more than $90K for shooting victims

ADKINS, Texas — A daylong barbecue to help victims of the mass shooting at a Texas church raised more than $91,000.

Smokin' Angels BBQ Ministry organized the effort Saturday at a tiny church in Adkins, a town just outside San Antonio. Organizers say all of the money raised will help families of those killed or wounded during the Nov. 5 shooting rampage at First Baptist Church in nearby Sutherland Springs.

The fundraiser sold thousands of $10 plates of barbecue. Many visitors also left additional donations.

Volunteers worked overnight smoking 5,000 pounds of meat. When they quickly sold out, another 6,500 pounds of meat was donated.

Ministry co-founder Mike Ritch says he's proud of how volunteers came together in just three days.