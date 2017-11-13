Bloody Sunday in Mexico's Acapulco: 8 killed, 5 bodies found

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Mexican authorities say eight people were killed and five more bodies found in a clandestine grave in Acapulco on a particularly bloody day for the violence-plagued resort city.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says Sunday "was a horrible day."

It began early with the discovery of the bodies of three young men with tourniquets around their necks and signs of torture.

Later in the morning, a shootout broke out between police and gunmen on a central avenue. One suspect was killed in an ensuing chase.

Still before noon, armed men stormed into a bar and shot a man and a woman who were drinking there.

Police caught the aggressors, who reported the existence of the clandestine grave in the bar.