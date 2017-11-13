Brazilians protest proposal for total ban on abortion

RIO DE JANEIRO — Hundreds of people are rallying in Rio de Janeiro to protest a recent congressional committee vote to make abortion illegal without exception in Brazil.

Abortions are currently allowed in cases of rape, when the mother's life is at risk or in cases of anencephaly, a birth defect involving the brain.

A measure approved in committee last week could remove those exceptions and has provoked significant outrage, even though many Brazilians hold conservative views on abortion.

In Rio, women held signs that read "secular uterus" and "I don't deserve to bear the child of my rapist." The demonstration was one of several organized around Brazil Monday.