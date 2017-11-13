Court delays deportation of Connecticut mother

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A federal court has delayed the scheduled deportation of a 15-year resident of Connecticut to her native Albania.

Denada Rondos was scheduled to be returned to Albania on Monday but U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office said that she has been granted a temporary stay which will allow her to pursue her case to remain in the U.S.

The 32-year-old Rondos came to the U.S. in 2002 using a fraudulent passport. She has since married a U.S. citizen and has three U.S.-born children.

She and her husband run a restaurant in Cheshire.

Rondos received a deportation order in 2007. She has been meeting with immigration officials regularly, but was told in September that she was being deported.