Day labourer charged in 2015 slaying of NY millionaire's wife

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former day labourer has been arrested in the bludgeoning death of the wife of a millionaire McDonald's franchise owner at their New York hilltop estate in 2015.

Esdras Marroquin Gomez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on a murder charge on Monday in the death of 83-year-old Lois Colley at her 300-acre horse farm in North Salem.

The Westchester County district attorney's office says Gomez was arrested in Miami last week after being deported from Mexico. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

District Attorney Anthony Scarpino says Gomez beat the woman with a fire extinguisher in a possible dispute over money and then fled the country. He says Colley's DNA was found on the fire extinguisher.