Democratic Sen. Feinstein says judicial nominee has conflict

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says a nominee to an Alabama federal judgeship has made a "glaring omission" by failing to disclose to the Senate that his wife works as a White House lawyer and has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

California Democrat Dianne Feinstein says Brett Talley needs to answer additional questions about a potential conflict of interest.

Talley's wife, Ann Donaldson, has reportedly been interviewed by Mueller, which Feinstein says represents "a clear conflict of interest that should have been disclosed."