EU launches new era in defenceco-operation

BRUSSELS — European Union countries have officially launched a new era in defence co-operation with a program of joint military investment and project development to help the EU confront its security challenges.

Twenty-three of the EU's 28 member states signed up Monday to the program, known as permanent structured co-operation , or PESCO. Britain, which is leaving the EU in 2019, and Denmark with a defence opt-out were among those not taking part.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said countries have already submitted more than 50 joint projects in the fields of defence capabilities and military operations.