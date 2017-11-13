Ex-Army reservist admits stealing many guns, escaping prison

BOSTON — A former Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing guns from an Army Reserve facility in Massachusetts, escaping from a Rhode Island prison and trying to rob two banks.

James Morales pleaded guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including theft of government property and attempted bank robbery.

Authorities say Morales stole six machine-guns and 10 handguns from an Army Reserve centre Worcester (WUS'-tur) in November 2015. Morales was captured in New York days later.

Prosecutors say Morales escaped from prison in December 2016 by climbing a basketball hoop, jumping onto a roof and going through a barbed wire fence. Morales was recaptured days later after trying to rob two banks.