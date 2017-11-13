Germany: pharmacist tried over watered-down cancer drugs
BERLIN — A pharmacist accused of preparing thousands of doses of cancer drugs with too few active ingredients in order to benefit financially has gone on trial in Germany.
News agency dpa reported that the 47-year-old's trial opened Monday at the state court in Essen. Identified only as Peter S. due to German privacy rules, he is charged with violating Germany's medicinal products law in 61,980 cases, 27 counts of attempted bodily harm, and fraud.
The man was arrested in November 2016. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a ban from his profession.
