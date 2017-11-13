Germany steps up search for 3 former leftist militants

BERLIN — German investigators are stepping up their search for three former members of the disbanded leftist Red Army Faction militant group, who may be hiding outside the country.

Daniela Klette, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg have been linked to at least nine robberies in northern Germany after years in hiding. Lower Saxony state's criminal police office said Monday that, despite a public search that began last year, it has yet to receive any "decisive tip."

The office released new photos and videos Monday, including a sequence from a robbery last year. Authorities suspect the robberies may have been attempts to continue financing the suspects' life underground.