Greece: Police pursue, shoot migrant trafficking suspect

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities in northern Greece say police have shot a migrant trafficking suspect who allegedly was transporting 10 Pakistani migrants inside a van that crashed during a highway chase.

Greek police said the 22-year-old suspect was driving a van with the migrants inside on Monday and ignored a signal to stop for a search. A police statement says a chase ensued and the van crashed.

Police say the suspect was shot in the hand and buttock after he allegedly attacked and tried to take the handgun of an arresting officer.

He was taken to a hospital, along with the officer and the migrants, who all suffered light injuries when the van overturned.