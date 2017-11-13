Highest-ranking officer faces board over in-custody death

BALTIMORE — The highest-ranking officer involved in the arrest of a black man who was fatally injured in a police van is appearing before a police disciplinary board in Baltimore.

Lt. Brian Rice will appear Monday before a three-member administrative panel that is examining whether he broke any department rules for his role in arresting and transporting Freddie Gray, who died a week after his arrest from a spinal cord injury in April 2015, prompting riots in Baltimore.

The panel will decide whether to fire or otherwise discipline Rice.

Last week, an administrative board found Officer Caesar Goodson not guilty of 21 charges. Goodson was the van driver.