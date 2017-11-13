How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

The major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher Monday as gains for consumer and household goods companies were partly offset by losses in industrial and energy stocks.

A batch of corporate deal news also helped put investors in a buying mood. Mattel soared nearly 21 per cent on a report that Hasbro offered to buy the rival toymaker. General Electric slumped 7 per cent after cutting its dividend and releasing a weak forecast for next year.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2.54 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,584.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.49 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 23,439.70.

The Nasdaq composite added 6.66 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,757.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 0.21 points, or 0.01 per cent , to 1,475.07.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 346.01 points, or 15.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,677.10 points, or 18.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,374.48 points, or 25.5 per cent .