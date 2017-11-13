News / World

Inmate getting pillow to help him breathe during execution

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. The Ohio Parole Board on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, rejected a request for mercy from Campbell, a condemned inmate who argues he had such a bad childhood and is in such poor health that he should be spared from execution next month. The board's 11-1 decision came in the case of Campbell, set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 15 for killing a teen during a 1997 carjacking. The slaying came five years after he was paroled on a different murder charge. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. The Ohio Parole Board on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, rejected a request for mercy from Campbell, a condemned inmate who argues he had such a bad childhood and is in such poor health that he should be spared from execution next month. The board's 11-1 decision came in the case of Campbell, set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 15 for killing a teen during a 1997 carjacking. The slaying came five years after he was paroled on a different murder charge. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's prisons agency will give a condemned inmate a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe during his execution this week.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction plans to provide the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell on Wednesday because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.

A prisons doctor recommended the accommodation after Campbell became agitated when lying on his back during an exam last month.

An exam also failed to find veins suitable for inserting an IV on either of Campbell's arms.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says the agency is assessing Campbell's medical condition and history to identify necessary accommodations.

Campbell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, saying he is too ill to execute. He was sentenced to die for killing a teenager during a 1997 carjacking.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular