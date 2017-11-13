Israel bans group of EU politicians, citing boycott support

JERUSALEM — Israel is refusing entry to a group of European politicians who had planned to visit later this month over their alleged support for a movement to boycott the Jewish state.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the officials "actively support" the boycott movement.

An Interior Ministry statement says the group planned to visit a Palestinian leader, Marwan Barghouti, who is serving life terms after an Israeli court convicted him of orchestrating deadly attacks during the second Palestinian intifada.