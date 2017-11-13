Lawyers for convicted Ohio serial killer quit case
CINCINNATI — The attorneys representing convicted Ohio serial killer Anthony Kirkland have quit because they say he discussed his case with another attorney and they cannot ethically represent him.
WCPO-TV reports the attorneys requested removal after Kirkland was told by an attorney in the state Public Defender's Office that they were trying to get them taken off the case.
Prosecutor Joe Deters says he's angry someone interfered in the case.
Kirkland was convicted of murder in 2010 in the deaths of two Cincinnati teens. He also pleaded guilty to killing two other women.
He appealed, and the Ohio Supreme Court ruled he should get a new sentencing hearing.
