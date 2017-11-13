Mexican authorities seize drug cannon in border state

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have seized a modified van in the border state of Sonora carrying a homemade cannon that had the capability to launch bundles of drugs over the U.S.-Mexico border.

Authorities from Mexico's armed forces and the Attorney General's Office say 203 packages of marijuana weighing more than 1,800 pounds (825 kilograms) and nearly 2,000 bullets of varying calibre were also taken during the operation near the town of Agua Prieta.

Photographs provided by officials show a white van with a large steel pipe and air compressor inside that was said to have the potential to launch the bundles.