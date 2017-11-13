Non-profit seeks personhood, freedom for 3 elephants at zoo
HARTFORD, Conn. — An animal rights organization has asked a court to legally recognize the personhood rights of three elephants at a Connecticut zoo and order them released.
The Nonhuman Rights Project announced Monday it has filed a lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court on behalf of elephants named Beulah, Karen and Minnie at Commerford Zoo, a
The organization argued unsuccessfully this year for two adult male chimps to be considered legal people.
Commerford Zoo hasn't responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.